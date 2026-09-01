Zomato Layoff: Over 200 employees in ‘customer delight’ section in THIS state to be laid off

The employees who will be impacted by this move will receive their salaries for August, along with another four months' pay, which will include a contractual notice pay and an one-time ex-gratia payment.

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New Delhi: Food delivery platform Zomato is likely to lay off more than 200 employees in Hyderabad. According to reports, the decision comes after the food aggregator made changes to its “customer delight” operations. As reported by LiveMint, an industry executive said that around 240 employees are expected to be laid off as part of the move. The report further stated that the layoffs follow “significant changes” to Zomato’s customer support model over the past six years.

The customer support model will now operate as “one functional team” from Eternal’s office in Gurugram, as per the executive. The employees who will be impacted by this move will receive their salaries for August, along with another four months’ pay, which will include a contractual notice pay and an one-time ex-gratia payment.

It is important to note that the employees who will be fired will also be eligible for medical insurance and counselling support till March 2027. Furthermore, the company will also transfer the ownership of the company-issued laptops for personal use.

Employees impacted by the layoffs will also be helped in their search for relevant opportunities. These layoffs at Zomato follow the April 2025 round, where 500-junior level employees have been fired from the company’s associate programme.

Oracle Layoffs: Fresh job cuts in India may come in September

Oracle employees in India are reportedly mulling another round of job cuts. According to the reports, the possible layoffs expected either in the first half of September or around the middle of the month. The technology company has not officially announced a fresh company-wide layoff plan. However, reports suggest that employees have been informed that workforce reductions could take place around the beginning or middle of September as Oracle looks to reduce employee-related costs while continuing to invest heavily in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

September 1 was earlier being discussed as a possible date for the layoffs. However, according to a Moneycontrol report, September 15 has now emerged as another date being watched by employees.