Zomato To Cut Workforce By 3 % Across Functions In A ‘Performance Based Churn’

Zomato on Saturday confirmed that the firm is laying off about 3 per cent of its workforce across different roles and functions.

Another Day, Another Layoff: Zomato Confirms To Cut Workforce By 3 % (AFP)

Zomato Layoff: The food aggregator Zomato is another firm that has joined in the firing season affecting several people. Zomato on Saturday confirmed that the firm is laying off about 3 per cent of its workforce across different roles and functions. In this challenging macro environment, the food delivery company is looking at cost cutting and reportedly atleast 100 people have already been impacted.

From tech, catalogue, marketing to product, Zomato employees are being asked to leave. According to a report by Moneycontrol, the company plans to layoff atleast 4 percent of its total workforce.

“These roles had become redundant as these employees who were mostly from mid-to-senior roles were working when the product was being revamped. Not that the product work is over, they have been let go,” reported Moneycontrol quoting a source.

Zomato spokesperson said, “There has been a regular performance based churn of under 3% of our workforce; there’s nothing more to it.”

The long funding winter is coming off to be very chilly and cold as a lot of companies are laying off employees in large numbers in a bid to combat the economic challenges.

This layoff comes just a day after the co-founder Mohit Gupta resigned.