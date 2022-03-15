New Delhi: Online food delivery platform Zomato Ltd. might soon acquire the instant grocery delivery service Blinkit, according to a report by Bloomberg. The deal, which is in the early stages at the moment, may still however get delayed or fall apart, the report added.Also Read - Food Delivery Platform Swiggy To Launch $800 Million IPO. Details Here

On Tuesday, The Economic Times reported the merger talks. Blinkit was formerly called Grofers. Zomato had last year invested $100 million in Blinkit, acquiring a 10 per cent stake in the company. Blinkit is currently owned by Albinder Dhindsa.

ET reported that the deal will go through in the form of a share-swap agreement with a ratio of 10:1. It is also said that the Blinkit can be valued at around $700-800 million. It is however lower than its earlier valuation of $1 billion.

