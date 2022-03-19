New Delhi: Zomato is in talks with restaurants across the country to launch an ultra-fast 10-minute food delivery service, a report by The Economic Times stated. According to the report, the food delivery platform is eyeing to follow the cloud kitchen model to deliver food within 10-15 minutes.Also Read - Zomato Likely To Take Over Blinkit Soon: Report

The preparation and delivery of the food will be done through Zomato’s own warehouses. The company, reportedly, will launch the trial of the programme in April 2022, with Gurugram being the first city. Also Read - Food Delivery Platform Swiggy To Launch $800 Million IPO. Details Here

A senior executive from a cloud kitchen startup was also quoted in the report as saying that they have been approached by Zomato to set up a cloud kitchen along with them. They also said that Zomato wants the cloud kitchens to work in a ‘co-working’ style. Also Read - Sensex Books Highest Gain In One Year, Nifty50 Closes Above 17,350

Even though the company claims that they have achieved a 10-minute delivery target in an experiment in Bengaluru, the report claimed that it has set up its internal target at 20-minutes per delivery. It will be reduced to 15 minutes in near future.

According to the report, the company is in talks with its B2B supplies partner called Hyperpure for accessing warehouses for its cloud kitchen model. However, it may also lease out new facilities for the same.

Mukunda Foods At Service

Zomato had earlier invested $5 million in Mukunda Foods, a robotics company. The company designs smart robots for the automation of food preparation in restaurants. It will most likely be used by Zomato for quick preparation of food items.

The machinery manufactured by Mukunda Foods will help in standardisation, the report said. It will also reduce the preparation time by 20-50 per cent. However, for the food items that take somewhere from 12-18 minutes to get ready, it would pose a challenge.

Ultra-fast delivery services in India have gained traction with grocery delivery services like Blinkit and Zepto delivering items under 10-15 minutes. Zomato has also been in talks with Blinkit to merge with the grocery delivery app. It has also approved a loan of $150 million to Blinkit.