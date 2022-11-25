Zomato Now Available In Hindi Version; People Can Place Order In These 8 Regional Languages

Food delivery app Zomato has now introduced another regional language via which people can place orders.

'Zomato Ab Hindi Mai...' Food Delivery App Now Available In These 8 Regional Language (File Photo)

Delhi: The question of language is one of the issues that India deals with when it comes to accessibility be it navigating through digital platforms or trying to understand signboards. In similar vain, food delivery app Zomato has now introduced another regional language via which people can place orders. On Friday announced it is now available in Hindi and other widely spoken regional languages. The company said it is delivering more than 150,000 orders a month via the regional language versions of the Zomato app.

“Hindi and Tamil contribute to 54 per cent and 11 per cent of these orders currently, respectively, and the rest are growing rapidly,” said the company.

Zomato currently delivers food in more than 1,000 cities.

Zomato operational in these regional languages:

Hindi

Bengali

Gujarati

Kannada

Malayalam

Punjabi

Marathi

Tamil

Telugu

The online food delivery platform consolidated net loss decreased to Rs 251 crore for the September quarter, against Rs 430 crore in net loss in the same quarter last year.

The revenue went up to Rs 1,661 crore against Rs 1,024 crore in the year-ago period, a significant 62.2 per cent jump, the company had said in a statement.

“This is the first quarter where we have crossed the billion dollar annualised revenue mark (at $1.05 billion),” said Zomato.

Earlier in the week, the food aggregatr had sacked alost 4 percent of it workforce across functions. Alos, the co-founder had resigned just days before the layoff.