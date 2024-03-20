Zomato 'Pure Veg Mode' CEO Deepinder Goyal Promises Roll Back If Negative Social Repercussions Seen

Home

Zomato ‘Pure Veg Fleet’: CEO Deepinder Goyal Promises Roll Back If Negative Social Repercussions Seen

After the launch of Zomato's 'Pure Veg' Fleet, the company faced backlash as several people argued that some societies and resident welfare associations (RWAs) will now not let Zomato’s regular fleet in.

New Delhi: Amid the controversies surrounding the launch of ‘Pure Veg Mode’ by Zomato, Deepinder Goyal, the co-founder and CEO of Zomato, has immediately addressed the wave of criticism on social media stemming from the incorporation of the ‘Pure Veg Mode’ feature on their platform. The top founder assured the public that should the negative response gain significant momentum, the food delivery giant wouldn’t hesitate to rollback the recent decision.

Earlier in the day, Goyal announced the ‘Pure Veg Mode’ along with the ‘Pure Veg Fleet’ on his platform for customers with 100 per cent vegetarian dietary preferences. He said the new mode or fleet doesn’t “serve or alienate any religion or political preference.”. His decision drew flak from various quarters on social media.

Statement From CEO of Zomato

“I have received an overwhelmingly positive response on this launch from so many people. A lot of comments from young people who eat non-veg food saying “now my parents can also use zomato”. I would like to repeat that this feature strictly serves a dietary preference. And I know there are a lot of customers who would never order food from a restaurant which serves meat, irrespective of their religion/caste. But why did we need to separate the fleets? Because despite everyone’s best efforts, sometimes the food spills into the delivery boxes.

In those cases, the smell of the previous order travels to the next order, and may lead to the next order smelling of the previous order. For this reason, we had to separate the fleet for veg orders. Please note that participation in our Veg delivery fleet will not discriminate on the basis of our delivery partner’s dietary preferences. There’s an opinion that some societies and RWAs will now not let our regular fleet in. We will stay alert for any such cases and work with these RWAs to not let this happen. We understand our social responsibility due to this change, and we will not back down from solving it when the need arises. And I promise, that if we see any significant negative social repercussions of this change, we will roll it back in a heartbeat.”

Positive Response On ‘Pure Veg Fleet’

CEO Deepinder Goyal admitted that he has received “an overwhelmingly positive response to this launch from so many people.”. A lot of comments from young people who eat non-vegetarian food said that “now my parents can also use Zomato.”

“I would like to repeat that this feature strictly serves a dietary preference. And I know there are a lot of customers who would never order food from a restaurant that serves meat, irrespective of their religion/caste,” the Zomato CEO emphasised.

Zomato CEO Issues Clarification On ‘Pure Veg Mode’

CEO Deepinder Goyal clarified that participation in the vegetarian delivery fleet will not “discriminate on the basis of our delivery partner’s dietary preferences.”. Several people argued that some societies and resident welfare associations (RWAs) will now not let Zomato’s regular fleet in.

“We will stay alert for any such cases and work with these RWAs to not let this happen. We understand our social responsibility due to this change, and we will not back down from solving it when the need arises,” said Goyal.

The ‘Pure Veg Mode’ will consist of a curation of restaurants that serve only vegetarian food and exclude all restaurants that serve non-vegetarian items.

(With inputs from agencies)

