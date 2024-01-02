Home

Business

Zomato Raises Platform Fee To Rs 4 In Major Cities After Record-breaking New Year Eve Orders

The company's shares opened high (were hovering around Rs 126 in the morning) on Tuesday after international brokerage firm CLSA remained bullish on its stock. In August last year, Zomato introduced a Rs 2 platform fee to improve its margins and become profitable.

New Delhi: Zomato, the well-known food delivery service, has gently increased its compulsory platform fee by Rs 1, moving it from Rs 3 to Rs 4 for each order in the leading markets. This change was triggered by an unexpected hike in food orders during New Year’s Eve. In fact, Zomato even had to temporarily increase its platform fees to Rs 9 in certain markets. This revised rate has been in effect since the 1st of January, as per a report by news agency IANS.

The company’s shares opened high (were hovering around Rs 126 in the morning) on Tuesday after international brokerage firm CLSA remained bullish on its stock. In August last year, Zomato introduced a Rs 2 platform fee to improve its margins and become profitable. The company later increased the platform fee to Rs 3 before raising it again on January 1 to Rs 4. The new platform fee is levied on all customers, including Zomato Gold.

Zomato and its quick commerce platform Blinkit saw the highest-ever orders and bookings on New Year’s Eve, compared to previous years.

“We have delivered almost as many orders on NYE 23 as we did on NYE 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 combined. Excited about the future!” Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal posted on X. Albinder Dhindsa, CEO, Blinkit said they crossed the total number of orders they did on NYE 2022 in the evening only.

“We’ve already hit highest-ever orders in a day, OPM (orders per minute), soft drinks and tonic water sold in a day, chips sold in a day, tips given to riders in a day (thank you India),” Dhindsa informed.

Meanwhile, Zomato received notices from the tax authorities in Delhi and Karnataka over alleged short payments of goods and services tax (GST) amounting to Rs 4.2 crore. Zomato said it will appeal against the tax demand notices. This came after Zomato received a Rs 400 crore show-cause notice from the goods and services tax authorities over unpaid dues collected as “delivery charges.”.

Zomato ‘war room’ Handles Order Surge With Over 3.2 lakh Delivery Boys

As food orders surged on New Year’s Eve, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared images of the “war room” at the company headquarters. Zomato executives and other team members were seen ready with cans of coke and food for the massive traffic on Zomato on December 31.

Goyal tweeted: “3.2 lakh+ delivery partners across @zomato and @letsblinkit are serving India today. Thank you for helping the nation celebrate.” He added that 8,422 orders were placed at 8:06 PM – that’s 140 orders every second. “Really want to attend the party in Kolkata – where someone just ordered 125 items in a single order,” Goyal posted.

