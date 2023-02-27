Home

Zomato, Restaurants Lock Horns As Aggregator Seeks 2-6% More Commission: Report

This move by Zomato is significant as the food aggregator's net loss for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23), which was published earlier this month, widened to Rs 347 crore against a loss of Rs 63 crore recorded in the year-ago (Q3 FY22) period

New Delhi: Food aggregator Zomato is reportedly seeking a hike in commissions it receives on food deliveries. The restaurant industry has, however, not accepted this demand.

Zomato, one of the two major players in the Indian food delivery/restaurant aggregator industry, wants a hike of 2-6 per cent in commissions, as per a report in the Economic Times. The report has also quoted the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) Kabir Suri who said he will discuss the matter with Zomato.

“We will take this up with Zomato on behalf of our restaurant partners,” said Kabi Suri.

This move by Zomato is significant as the food aggregator’s net loss for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23), which was published earlier this month, widened to Rs 347 crore against a loss of Rs 63 crore recorded in the year-ago (Q3 FY22) period. In the previous quarter ended September 2022 (Q2 FY23), Zomato had posted a net loss of Rs 250.8 crore.

Zomato’s founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Deepinder Goyal said on 9 February 2023 that he remains optimistic about the future of the company. Zomato has recently launched its quick home style meal service ‘Everyday’ targeted at students and office goers.

These meals are delivered in 10-15 minutes and are priced as low as Rs 89 per serving, excluding delivery costs. This would be available for breakfast (8 am-11:30 am) and lunch (11:30 am- 3:30 pm).

The service is currently being piloted in Gurugram. The aggregator aims to take it to other cities soon.

