Mumbai: Zomato shares today received a healthy response in the share market. On BSE, Zomato stocks got listed at Rs 115 per share. The company's shares on the BSE were trading at Rs 127.90, higher by Rs 51.90 or 68.29 per cent from the issue price of Rs 76 per share mentioned in the IPO. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Zomato's shares got listed at Rs 116 per share. On NSE, Zomato stocks traded at Rs 127.20, against the issue price of Rs 76.
Zomato IPO Listing
- Post the stellar debut, the market capitalisation of Zomato is around Rs 1 lakh crore. Currently, it is at Rs 96,103.45 crore, the IANS report says.
- The much-anticipated Zomato’s initial public offering was subscribed over 38 times by the end of the final day of the issue last week.
- Meanwhile, share market’s key equity indices made marginal gains during per-noon trade session on Thursday following supportive global cues.
- Around 11.25 a.m., Sensex was trading at 52,877.66, higher by 40.45 points or 0.077 per cent from its previous close. Nifty50 was trading at 15,830.90, higher by 6.85 points or 0.043 per cent from its previous close, as per IANS report.