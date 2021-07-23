Mumbai: Zomato shares today received a healthy response in the share market. On BSE, Zomato stocks got listed at Rs 115 per share. The company’s shares on the BSE were trading at Rs 127.90, higher by Rs 51.90 or 68.29 per cent from the issue price of Rs 76 per share mentioned in the IPO. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Zomato’s shares got listed at Rs 116 per share. On NSE, Zomato stocks traded at Rs 127.20, against the issue price of Rs 76.Also Read - AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021 LIVE Updates: BIEAP Inter Second Year Results Today, Here's How To Check Online

Zomato IPO Listing