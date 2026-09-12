Zomato users, take note: You may now pay up to Rs 20 extra for cash on delivery

Zomato’s biggest rival, Swiggy, has not introduced a similar cash-on-delivery fee so far. It remains unclear whether Swiggy will introduce such a charge in the future.

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Zomato has started charging an additional fee on some food orders when customers choose to pay in cash at the time of delivery. The new charge, listed separately as a “pay on delivery fee” in the app’s bill summary, appears to apply only to orders where cash payment is selected. The fee is separate from Zomato’s platform fee, restaurant packaging charges and GST.

Screenshots shared by users show that the charge is usually around Rs 5. However, some customers have reportedly been charged Rs 7, while others have seen the fee go up to Rs 20. Customers who pay for their orders online do not have to pay this additional cash-on-delivery charge.

Zomato looks to increase revenue

The move comes as food delivery platforms look for new ways to increase revenue amid growing competition in the sector.

Zomato currently handles an estimated 2.3 million to 2.5 million food orders every day. At the same time, newer players are trying to gain a larger share of the market. Rapido’s food delivery service Ownly has been gaining attention, while Flipkart is also testing its food delivery offering, Eat In.

Zomato’s biggest rival, Swiggy, has not introduced a similar cash-on-delivery fee so far. It remains unclear whether Swiggy will introduce such a charge in the future.

Zomato already increased platform fee

Food delivery companies began adding platform fees to orders in 2023. Swiggy initially introduced a Rs 2 platform fee, followed by Zomato.

Zomato later increased its platform fee to Rs 14.99 per order from Rs 12.50, with GST charged separately.

With millions of orders being placed every day, even a small increase in the amount charged per order can significantly boost the company’s annual revenue.

Zomato cuts jobs amid restructuring

The new charge also comes at a time when Zomato is restructuring its operations.

The company reportedly laid off around 250 employees in August as part of a review of its customer service and organisational structure.

As part of the restructuring, Zomato decided to shut down its Customer Delight operations in Hyderabad. Its remaining in-house operations are being consolidated at a single location in Gurgaon.

(With IANS inputs)