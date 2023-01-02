Zomato’s Co-Founder, CTO, Gunjan Patidar Resigns After Over A Decade Long Run

Published: January 2, 2023 7:15 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

Zomato Co-Founder Mohit Gupta Resigns After 4 Years: 'I Remain A Long Only Investor' (File Photo)

Delhi: Food delivery aggregator, Zomato’s co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Gunjan Patidar has resigned after a good decade run in the company. This is the most recent departure of top-level executive  in the firm. Patidar was one of the very first employees who joined the food delivery platform and built a core tech-system.

Patidar’s exit comes weeks after the other co-founder Mohit Gupta resigned.

