Top Recommended Stories
Zomato’s Co-Founder, CTO, Gunjan Patidar Resigns After Over A Decade Long Run
Delhi: Food delivery aggregator, Zomato’s co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Gunjan Patidar has resigned after a good decade run in the company. This is the most recent departure of top-l
Delhi: Food delivery aggregator, Zomato’s co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Gunjan Patidar has resigned after a good decade run in the company. This is the most recent departure of top-level executive in the firm. Patidar was one of the very first employees who joined the food delivery platform and built a core tech-system.
Also Read:
Patidar’s exit comes weeks after the other co-founder Mohit Gupta resigned.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.