San Francisco: Zoom has acquired Five9 for USD 14.7 billion in an all-stock deal. While Five9 is a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact centre, Zoom is a popular video communication app, as per an IANS report.
Zoom Cloud Call Centre Firm Five9 Deal
- With this acquisition Zoom’s presence with enterprise customers will enhance. The deal will also allow it to accelerate its long-term growth opportunity by adding the USD 24 billion contact centre market, as per IANS report.
- Five9 is considered as a pioneer of cloud-based contact centre software and delivers a comprehensive suite of easy-to-use applications that allows management and optimisation of customer interactions across many different channels, the IANS report.
- Zoom has gained immense popularity amid the pandemic as millions of people get connected via its platform for remote work and learning from home.
- “We are continuously looking for ways to enhance our platform, and the addition of Five9 is a natural fit that will deliver even more happiness and value to our customers. We believe this acquisition creates a leading customer engagement platform that will help redefine how companies of all sizes connect with their customers,” Eric S Yuan, CEO and Founder of Zoom, said in a statement.
- Following the close of the transaction, Five9 will be an operating unit of Zoom and Rowan Trollope will become a President of Zoom and continue as CEO of Five9, reporting to Yuan, the IANS report says.
- “Joining forces with Zoom will provide Five9’s business customers access to best-of-breed solutions, particularly Zoom Phone, that will enable them to realise more value and deliver real results for their business,” Trollope was quoted as saying by IANS.