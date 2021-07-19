San Francisco: Zoom has acquired Five9 for USD 14.7 billion in an all-stock deal. While Five9 is a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact centre, Zoom is a popular video communication app, as per an IANS report.Also Read - Some Not Happy Seeing Women, SC/STs Become Ministers: PM Modi on 1st Day of Parliament Session

  1. With this acquisition Zoom’s presence with enterprise customers will enhance. The deal will also allow it to accelerate its long-term growth opportunity by adding the USD 24 billion contact centre market, as per IANS report.
  2. Five9 is considered as a pioneer of cloud-based contact centre software and delivers a comprehensive suite of easy-to-use applications that allows management and optimisation of customer interactions across many different channels, the IANS report.
  3. Zoom has gained immense popularity amid the pandemic as millions of people get connected via its platform for remote work and learning from home.
  4. “We are continuously looking for ways to enhance our platform, and the addition of Five9 is a natural fit that will deliver even more happiness and value to our customers. We believe this acquisition creates a leading customer engagement platform that will help redefine how companies of all sizes connect with their customers,” Eric S Yuan, CEO and Founder of Zoom, said in a statement.
  5. Following the close of the transaction, Five9 will be an operating unit of Zoom and Rowan Trollope will become a President of Zoom and continue as CEO of Five9, reporting to Yuan, the IANS report says.
  6. “Joining forces with Zoom will provide Five9’s business customers access to best-of-breed solutions, particularly Zoom Phone, that will enable them to realise more value and deliver real results for their business,” Trollope was quoted as saying by IANS.
