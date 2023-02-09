Home

Utter Disbelief and Shock, Says Zoom Head of Global Education Christly Flis After Being Laid Off

New Delhi: Christy Flis, head of global education and head of women at Zoom, on Thursday expressed her utter disbelief and shock’ after being laid off by the company. Zoom Video Communications on Tuesday announced that it would cut 15% of its workforce, or about 1,300 jobs, and trim base pay for its executive leadership after the demand of the company’s services slowed down post decline in covid cases.

Flis, who would’ve completed eight years with Zoom next week, took to LinkedIn to share her feelings.

Flis in a LinkedIn post said, “It is with utter disbelief and shock that I was included in today’s Zoom’s layoffs – as I was just approaching 8-years in 10-days…I can’t even believe I’m writing this or that this is really happening…in addition to seeing so many of our exceptional Zoomies also being part of this…”

“After my continual year over year success in building our education business, building rapport and critical capabilities that allowed our education business and overall business to scale, leading an incredible team for Women at Zoom, our first employee resource group, who is currently in planning for WHM and IWD, building and leading our US/Canada Education Vertical and Higher Education to great success, setting the groundwork for our International business, and for all of the work cross-functionally internally and externally, for current growth in revenue, and for being a loyal and all-time carrier of our culture of care, It does not make any sense…and yet here we are.”

“My heart goes out to my fellow community. My gratitude goes out to all of my clients, partners, friends and colleagues here that helped create absolutely magic in a world that prefers to believe in a scarcity and fear based mindset. Keep the abundance mindset alive and well…even amidst this type of news,” she wrote.

“We worked tirelessly… but we also made mistakes. We didn’t take as much time as we should have to thoroughly analyze our teams or assess if we were growing sustainably, toward the highest priorities,” the top boss said.

