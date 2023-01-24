Home

Business

ZOOM! Maruti Suzuki Q3 Net Profit Surges 130% YoY To ₹2,351 Cr, Revenue Up By 25%

ZOOM! Maruti Suzuki Q3 Net Profit Surges 130% YoY To ₹2,351 Cr, Revenue Up By 25%

Maruti Suzuki saw the highest-ever sales of 19,40,067 units in 2022, and record exports of 2,63,068 units. Its cumulative production crossed 25 million units.

ZOOM! Maruti Suzuki Q3 Net Profit Surges 130% YoY To ₹2,351 Cr, Revenue Up By 25%

New Delhi: Automaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited has reported a net profit of Rs 2,351 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23), a rise of nearly 130 per cent from the net profit of Rs 1,011.3 crore the automaker reported a year ago (Q3 FY22).

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue from operations rose nearly 25 per cent year on year (Y0Y) to Rs 29,044 crore. Sequentially, the bottomline increased by 14 per cent, but the topline fell by nearly 3 per cent.

Operating profit, calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), increased 82 per cent YoY.

The automaker’s total sales volume in Q3 FY23 increased 8 per cent on year to 465,911 units but declined nearly 10 p cent sequentially, while domestic sales increased 10.5 per cent on year in the quarter, exports fell nearly 5 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki saw the highest-ever sales of 19,40,067 units in 2022, and record exports of 2,63,068 units. Its cumulative production crossed 25 million units.

The sales network had grown to over 3,500 outlets. The company did record dispatches of 3.2 lakh vehicles using railways in 2022.

Following the strong earnings, shares of Maruti Suzuki India extended the day’s gains and touched a 1-month high of Rs 8,685. At 2:11 pm IST, Maruti Suzuki shares were trading on the NSE at Rs 8,678.00, 3.10 per cent higher from previous close.