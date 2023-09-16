Home

Business

Zooom Airlines Gets DGCA Nod To Commence Operations; Know Why Its Certificate Was Suspended In 2018

Zooom Airlines Gets DGCA Nod To Commence Operations; Know Why Its Certificate Was Suspended In 2018

Despite its efforts, the Zoom airlines struggled to draw significant air passenger traffic. Due to safety concerns, the DGCA suspended its air operator certificate in July 2018 for a period exceeding a year.

A Zooom Airlines Plane (Image: IANS)

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given its nod to Zooom airlines to commence commercial passenger operations in India. Zooom airlines or Zexus Air, initially established in April 2013, acquired its first aircraft, a Bombardier CRJ200. However, it only commenced operations in February 2017.

Trending Now

Operations Suspended In 2018

Despite its efforts, the airline struggled to draw significant air passenger traffic. Due to safety concerns, the DGCA suspended its air operator certificate in July 2018 for a period exceeding a year.

You may like to read

“Receiving the Air Operator Certificate is a testament to our unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence. We are grateful to our dedicated team for helping us reach this significant milestone. With our AOC in hand, we are looking forward to providing passengers with a top-notch travel experience that combines convenience, efficiency, and comfort,” said Zooom Airlines CEO Atul Gambhir.

“Our CRJ 200 aircraft will provide domestic travellers with unprecedented speed on each route. We wish to cater to the growing number of domestic travellers who take frequent flights and expect comfortable travel with reliable speed,” said Gambhir.

Signs Of Growth In Indian Domestic Sector

“Indian domestic aviation is growing, and customers are looking for the most cost-effective, safe, and convenient solutions. We are confident in our ability to carve out a niche by offering a unique and innovative travel experience.”

“With the AOC of Zooom we are glad to be part of Indian aviation’s domestic passenger sector. We hope to push the boundaries of innovation and forge enduring partnerships to provide an unparalleled experience to customers”, he added.

The Gurugram-based airline received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the DGCA adding another promising airline solution to the domestic travelers.

What’s Air Operator Certificate (AOC) Given By DGCA

The AOC is a crucial certification for any airline, as it signifies that an operator has met the stringent safety, operational, and regulatory standards set by the civil aviation authorities. With the receipt of this certification, Zooom Airlines is now officially cleared to commence commercial passenger operations in India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES