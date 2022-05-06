New Delhi: Fresh graduates, who are looking for employment opportunities, here comes a wonderful piece of news for you. ZS, a global professional services company, is planning to recruit 4,000 fresh talents in India during the current financial year FY23.Also Read - WhatsApp Bans Over 18 Lakh Bad Accounts in India in March

The company said the recruitment drive will be carried out across domains and equal focus will be given to both freshers and experienced candidates. These domains include artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, cloud technologies, data science, and business analytics among others. Also Read - Indian Astronomers Develop AI-Based Tools To Help Find 60 Potential Habitable Planets

The firm said the fresh hiring will drive the company’s headcount to more than 10,000 in the country. Right now, the company has a headcount of approximately 9,000 employees across domains. Also Read - In A First, Amazon Apparel Store Will Soon Suggest What Clothes You Should Wear. Details Here

Speaking to a news agency, ZS India regional managing principal Mohit Sood said the company wants to lead the way by taking transformative approaches to develop, engage and retain diverse people. He also said the demand outlook for the rest of the year remains strong for the company.

“Having expertise in India has always been critical to helping us remain ahead of the curve as we look for ways to expand our technological capabilities to drive innovation for our global offerings,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Sood further added that the focus is also to preserve ZS’s culture by embodying it in everything we do so that the same values trickle down to our new team members who join the company.

Interestingly, ZS wants to surpass its hiring statistics by at least 25% compared to financial year FY22, while ramping up talent across functions at its three locations — Pune, New Delhi, and Bengaluru.