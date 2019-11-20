Thiruvananthapuram: Age is no bar to education and every human has the right to be educated irrespective of his or her age.

Recently, a 105-year-old woman from Kerala stunned everyone when she appeared for the fourth standard equivalency examination conducted by the state literacy mission. Though her hair has turned grey, Bhageerathi Amma, always yearned to study and gain knowledge.

But unfortunately, she had to let go of her dream of education as she was tasked with the responsibility of her siblings after her mother passed away. Tragedy struck again when she lost her husband in her 30s following which the entire responsibility of bringing up her six children, including 4 daughters, fell on her shoulders.

However, fate gave her another chance as she recently took up the fourth standard examination at her home in Kollam.

Kollam: 105-year old woman Bhageerathi Amma appeared for 4th standard equivalent examination conducted under Kerala State Literacy Mission. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/0jc6WNf78S — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019

With this feat, Bhageerathi Amma became the oldest ‘equivalency learner’ in the Kerala State Literacy Mission program to date, Mission Director, PS Srikala said.

Mission’s Resource person, Vasanth Kumar told PTI that since Bhageerathi Amma had difficulty in writing, she took three days to complete the 3 question papers on Environment, Maths, and Malayalam and was helped by her youngest daughter.

Even at this advanced age, she has a sharp memory, has no problems relating to eyesight and sings well, Kumar said adding Amma was very happy to appear for the examination and excited as she had left her formal education at the age of 9 when she was in class three.

Internet was stumped by her passion and dedication towards education and saluted her

Bless you Amma! Such an inspiration you are madam. 🙏 — Raghavendra S (@ragh_twt) November 20, 2019

What a girl!

Proud of her — Pooja (@Pooja04341125) November 20, 2019

(With Agency Inputs)