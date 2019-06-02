Tara Sharifi is an Iranian girl in the United Kingdom, aged 11 years, who is ruling the internet for scoring highest points on her Mensa IQ test that even surpasses those of great thinkers such as Albert Einstein and the late Professor Stephen Hawking. The Mensa IQ test, which needed to be answered within a set time, focused on the student’s ability to understand the meanings of words, according to Iran Front Page. This IQ test is culture and language neutral.

Tara Sharifi is a student at Aylesbury High School, who recently took the Mensa IQ test in Oxford and scored well above the genius benchmark of 140. In an interview, she said, “I was shocked when I got the result – I never expected to get such a good score”.

“It was a joint decision between me and my parents to take the test. It will be a wonderful opportunity to meet other people within the Mensa system. I have told some of my friends at school and they were really impressed”, Tara said.

Tara Sharifi now qualifies for the Mensa membership, which is also known as the High IQ society. She also added that when she becomes older, she would pursue “something related to mathematics.”

Her excited father said, “I am extremely proud but very surprised at how well Tara scored. I figured she might do well when we watched TV and she would get maths questions before the contestants. I knew she was very clever but I did not think she would have such a high IQ”.