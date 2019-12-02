Manipur: A 12-year-old boy, Issac Paulallungmuan Vaiphei, of Kangvai village in Churachandpur district is all set to become the youngest person in Manipur to appear in class-10 board exams.

It’s for the first time in the history of the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BoSEM), that a 12-year-old boy has been allowed to appear in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations.

The board granted the permission to Isaac after considering the “mental age and superior IQ (Intelligent Quotient) level”.

According to official sources in the Board of Secondary Education , Isaac’s mental age was found to be 17 years 5 months as per the test report while his IQ was 141 which is very superior intellectual and developmental functioning.

“I am happy and excited. I admire Sir Isaac Newton because I think I am like him and we share a common name,” excited the kid said.

“We are very happy and thankful to the department for giving my son this opportunity. The initiative of the department for this will pave ways for the coming generations to put to test their skills and talents”, Genkholian Vaiphei, the proud father said.

Earlier, Isaac’s application seeking to appear for the HSLC exams was not approved, as BoSEM rules say that a student must complete 15 years of age on April 1 of the year in which he/she appears in the matriculation examination (first appearance) of the Board.

The HSLC examination, is scheduled to be held from February 17 to March 7 next year.

Notably, table tennis player Naina Jaiswal of Hyderabad had appeared in the matriculation examination at the age of eight years.