People on social media are freaking out after a 120-year-old photo shows shocking resemblance with young Swedish climate activist, Greta Thunberg. The photograph, which has now gone viral, was discovered in the picture archives of the University of Washington, and social media users were quick to share their amusing conspiracy theories.
The picture in question shows children working manually to cultivate crops and social media users pointed out how the girl on the left in the photo looks very much like Greta. The photo was taken around 1898 in Canada, at a gold mine, according to historians.
The photo has since sparked a Twitter discussion, with many agreeing that the picture shows a Greta lookalike.
One of the most common and favourite conspiracy theories doing the rounds is how Greta Thunberg is a time traveller from the future ‘sent back to save us’.
Thunberg is currently sailing to Madrid after touring the United States. Greta shot into the limelight as the poster-girl for climate change awareness after a picture of her “school strike for climate change” went viral worldwide.
Recently, in an emotional and powerful speech at the United Nations during the Climate Action Summit, Thunberg exhorted the world leaders to stop the effects of climate change.
”How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. And yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are at the beginning of mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth”, she said at the UN Climate Action Summit.