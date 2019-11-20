People on social media are freaking out after a 120-year-old photo shows shocking resemblance with young Swedish climate activist, Greta Thunberg. The photograph, which has now gone viral, was discovered in the picture archives of the University of Washington, and social media users were quick to share their amusing conspiracy theories.

The picture in question shows children working manually to cultivate crops and social media users pointed out how the girl on the left in the photo looks very much like Greta. The photo was taken around 1898 in Canada, at a gold mine, according to historians.

Is that Greta Thunberg? https://t.co/u1VEh5YcQQ — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) November 19, 2019

The photo has since sparked a Twitter discussion, with many agreeing that the picture shows a Greta lookalike.

One of the most common and favourite conspiracy theories doing the rounds is how Greta Thunberg is a time traveller from the future ‘sent back to save us’.

GUYS, Greta Thunberg is a time traveler!! pic.twitter.com/80vvBFoFo6 — Carry Bari (@Carolalonde26) November 19, 2019

She is a time traveller 😆@GretaThunberg

1898 – 2019 pic.twitter.com/FP7N3BgM2y — bobby ross (@mertens_tiff) November 19, 2019

So, ‘Greta Thunberg’ is in a photo from 120 years ago, and it’s my new favourite conspiracy. Greta’s a time traveller, from the future, and she’s here to save us. pic.twitter.com/5ObTjPFXvk — Jack – J.S. Strange (@JackSamStrange) November 18, 2019

How eery is it that they both wear their hair the same way…A side plait, worn on same side! Time traveller or Greta in a past life? My mind is literally blown 🤯 #GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/pOERjaeSR7 — Melissa (@cosmicconpod) November 20, 2019

Thunberg is currently sailing to Madrid after touring the United States. Greta shot into the limelight as the poster-girl for climate change awareness after a picture of her “school strike for climate change” went viral worldwide.

Recently, in an emotional and powerful speech at the United Nations during the Climate Action Summit, Thunberg exhorted the world leaders to stop the effects of climate change.

”How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. And yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are at the beginning of mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth”, she said at the UN Climate Action Summit.