Washington: 123 tweets in 2 hours! Yes, that’s the new Twitter record made by US President Donald Trump after he flooded the micro-blogging website with a whopping 123 tweets against the House Judiciary Committee’s decision to initiate impeachment charges against him.

A bitterly divided Judicial Committee voted on Friday to present two scaled-down charges against Trump to the House of Representatives for impeaching him, setting in motion a historic process.

Of course, this made Trump very angry as he vented it all out on Twitter. He posted on the site, a total of 123 times, including tweets and retweets, breaking a previous record.

“It’s not fair that I’m being Impeached when I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong! The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have become the Party of Hate. They are so bad for our Country!” tweeted Trump.

It’s not fair that I’m being Impeached when I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong! The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have become the Party of Hate. They are so bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2019

“How do you get Impeached when you have done NOTHING wrong (a perfect call), have created the best economy in the history of our Country, rebuilt our Military, fixed the V.A. (Choice!), cut Taxes & Regs, protected your 2nd A, created Jobs, Jobs, Jobs, and soooo much more? Crazy!” he further posted.

How do you get Impeached when you have done NOTHING wrong (a perfect call), have created the best economy in the history of our Country, rebuilt our Military, fixed the V.A. (Choice!), cut Taxes & Regs, protected your 2nd A, created Jobs, Jobs, Jobs, and soooo much more? Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019

Well, this marathon tweet session also included the mention of media.

Congratulations to @foxandfriends on being named, BY FAR, the Number One Rated cable news show. CNN and MSNBC have totally tanked, their ratings are terrible. They have zero credibility! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019

“Congratulations to @foxandfriends on being named, BY FAR, the Number One Rated cable news show. CNN and MSNBC have totally tanked, their ratings are terrible. They have zero credibility!” he posted.

The historic vote in the Judicial Committee came after two days of angry debate, with one marathon sitting of 14 hours on Thursday. The charges are based on Trump asking Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelentsky to investigate former US Vice President Joe Biden while military aid to that country was pending.

(With Agency inputs)