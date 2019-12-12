New Delhi: There couldn’t be any better gift from NASA for all the science-lovers. For all those interested in mysteries of Space and Earth, NASA has introduced a fresh e-book that provides visitors a glimpse of our planet during the night, as seen from space.

The e-book acalled ‘Earth At Night‘ has more than 150 grand and spectacular images of “our planet in darkness”.

“These images paint an expansive and revealing picture, showing how humans have illuminated and shaped the planet in profound ways since the invention of the light bulb 140 years ago,” reads an excerpt from Earth At Night.

According to NASA, these brilliant photos have been captured throughout the past 25 years by Earth-observing satellites in area and astronauts regarding the International Space Station.

Our newest ebook, "Earth at Night," tells the story of satellite measurements of global light in the night. Explore the brilliance of our home planet when it is in darkness.

Along with the photos of Earth, the book also contains information on how and why scientists have observed Earth’s nightlights and how these observations help us understand our changing planet.

“The images reveal how human activity and natural phenomena light up the darkness around the world, depicting the intricate structure of cities, wildfires and volcanoes raging, auroras dancing across the polar skies, moonlight reflecting off snow and deserts, and other dramatic earthly scenes,” writes NASA.

“Earth at Night explores the brilliance of your world if it is in darkness. The book is a compilation of stories depicting the interactions between science and wonder. I am pleased to share this visually stunning and captivating exploration of our home planet”, Thomas Zurbuchen, connect administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, wrote into the guide’s foreword.

