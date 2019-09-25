The Internet has been stirred into shame like never before with 16-year-old Greta Thunberg‘s speech at the United Nations climate summit in New York and while netizens vow to do their bid in saving the environment, US President Donald Trump subtly trolled the teen activist in his tweet. Greta found Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and many others accolading her for adulting before 16 years and taking accountability for the climate change unlike them and their peers.

Reiterating an angry “how dare you?” in her speech, Greta called out world leaders for failing to take up any productive action against climate change. She began her speech saying, “I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. And yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you! For more than 30 years, the science has been crystal clear. How dare you continue to look away and come here saying that you’re doing enough, when the politics and solutions needed are still nowhere in sight. You say you hear us and that you understand the urgency. But no matter how sad and angry I am, I do not want to believe that. Because if you really understood the situation and still kept on failing to act, then you would be evil. And that I refuse to believe.”

Taking to his Twitter handle, Trump shared Greta’s video and captioned it, “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! (sic)”, a move which was considered trolling from the president’s end. Not to be dettered, Greta soon changed her Twitter bio on the lines of Trump’s tweet. Her bio now reads, “A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. (sic)” and netizens have not stopped clapping ever since.

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Sharing Greta’s video on her social media handle, Anushka captioned it, “Hear her speak. Think about what she’s saying. Climate. Change. Is. Real. @gretathunberg (sic)” while Priyanka wrote, “How dare we fail you… and what audacity we have to not want to help you save what’s left. Thank you @gretathunberg for giving us the much needed punch in the face, for bringing your generation together and showing us that we need to know better, do more to save what is most critical. At the end of the day, we only have this one planet. #howdareyou (sic).” Sonam too shared the young activist’s video on her Instagram handle’s story feature.

Earlier in August this year, Teenage Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, was in news for being welcomed by the UN with a fleet of sailing boats since she refused to travel by air. Citing pollution as her reason for the same, Greta had arrived in New York in a sailing yacht that had departed from the UK 10 days earlier, just so she could do her bid in avoiding excessive polluting emissions.