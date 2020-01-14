Hafizganj: In an unfortunate incident, an 18-year-old boy lost his life while shooting a TikTok video at the Muriya Bhikampur village in Bareilly’s Hafizganj.
The incident happened on Monday evening around 5 pm, when Keshav Kumar, a student of Class 12th, asked for a service revolver from his mother Savitri, saying that he wanted to shoot a video for TikTok.
Notably, the son’s father Virendra Kumar, serves the Army, and is posted in Roorkee, as per a report by the Hindustan Times. When his mother didn’t agree to give him the gun, Keshav started pressuring her for the same and after repeated pleas, she gave him the revolver.
After a while, his mother went out of the room to complete household chores, and that’s when all of a sudden, she heard the sound of a gunshot.Hearing the loud noise, Savitri and other family members rushed towards the room, to find Keshav lying in a pool of blood.
He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.
According to his mother, Keshav was addicted with shooting TikTok videos and regularly used to post them on his social media accounts. She also told the police that she had no idea that the revolver was loaded or else she would not have given it to her son.
Reportedly, Keshav was trying to strike a pose of a soldier with a gun on his shoulder when the pistol went off and the bullet him.