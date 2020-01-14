Hafizganj: In an unfortunate incident, an 18-year-old boy lost his life while shooting a TikTok video at the Muriya Bhikampur village in Bareilly’s Hafizganj.

The incident happened on Monday evening around 5 pm, when Keshav Kumar, a student of Class 12th, asked for a service revolver from his mother Savitri, saying that he wanted to shoot a video for TikTok.

Notably, the son’s father Virendra Kumar, serves the Army, and is posted in Roorkee, as per a report by the Hindustan Times. When his mother didn’t agree to give him the gun, Keshav started pressuring her for the same and after repeated pleas, she gave him the revolver.