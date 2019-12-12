Bhopal: This isn’t some filmy story, but it actually happened in real life! Leaving everyone shocked, a 35-year-old man remarried his wife and then also tied the knot with her cousin at the same wedding ceremony in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district.

The bizarre ceremony became talk of the town, after a video of the twin marriages solemnised on November 26 in village Gudawali went viral on social media.

35-year-old Deepu Parihar aka Dileep had married 28-year-old Vinita, nine years ago and they have three kids together. Vinita, who is the sarpanch of Gudavali village in Bhind district’s Mehgaon said that she was not well and wanted someone trustworthy to take care of her three children. So, she decided to get her husband married to someone else!

Dileep, meanwhile claimed that he had earlier told his wife that he liked her cousin Rachna for a long time and wanted to marry her. His wife then agreed to the wedding, which took place on November 26 in Gudawali village and with Vinita’s permission, Dileep married both his wife and her cousin together at the same mandap.

“I got married to Rachna with Vinita’s consent. I got married to Vinita about nine years back and we have three children, two girls, and a boy. Vinita is unwell and wanted me to marry again so that someone can look after our three children,” Parihar told PTI.

In the viral video, Parihar is seen garlanding both the women. Bigamy is an offence under the Hindu Marriage Act, and and unless you divorce your first wife, the second marriage is not considered legal. However, Bhind’s Superintendent of Police Rudolf Alvares said no complaint has been received so far in this case.

(With Agency Inputs)