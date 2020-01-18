Kampala: In a bizarre accident, an imam from Uganda was shocked beyond belief, after he discovered that his newly-wed wife was actually a man.

In December 2019, 27-year-old Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba, who was a cleric at the Kyampisi Masjid Noor mosque, got married to a woman called Swabullah Nabukeera in a traditional Islamic ceremony.

As per reports, the newly married couple did not consummate their marriage as the ‘bride’ said that she was on her menstruation cycle.

However, his neighbours suspected something fishy and their doubts got confirmed when the newly ‘wedded wife’ allegedly jumped over a wall to steal their television set and clothes. Soon after, the police was called and a female police officer searched the suspect thoroughly only to find that ‘she’ had stacked clothes in ‘her’ bra.

“As is normal practice, a female police officer searched the suspect thoroughly before taking ‘her’ to the cells. But, to the shock of the officer, the suspect had stacked clothes in the bra to hoodwink them that they were breasts,” Isaac Mugera, Kayunga District Criminal Investigations Officer, said.

During the search, police also found that the suspect had male genitals.

The thief, who was identified as Richard Tumushabe, later admitted pretending to be a woman so he could marry the imam and steal his money. Tumushabe has now been arrested with a charge of impersonation, theft and obtaining goods by false pretence

After the incident was discovered, Mutumba was suspended from his duties as a cleric at the Kyampisi Masjid Noor mosque. As per reports, he is said to be ‘too devastated’ to talk about the incident and needs counselling.