Michigan: A waitress in Michigan couldn’t believe her luck after she got an enormous tip from one of her customers in a random act of kindness.

On Sunday, 31-year-old Danielle Franzoni was shocked beyond belief when she discovered that the person she had just waited on at Thunder Bay River Restaurant in Alpena left her a $2,020 tip for their $23 meal.

The handwritten note on the the receipt read: Danielle… Happy New Year… ‘2020’ Tip Challenge.

Franzoni was so overwhelmed that she had to be assured by her manager that the tip was real. She later told The Alpena News, “Things like this don’t happen to people like me. They don’t know nothing about my story. They don’t know how hard it’s been. They’re really just doing this out of the kindness of their heart.”

A single mother of a 3-year-old child, Franzoni had just moved into a a new house and now plans to use the money to reinstate her driving licence and build a savings pot. A recovering addict, Franzoni had recently moved to Alpena to stay clean after living in a homeless shelter one year ago.

Franzoni also revealed that she too left a tip of $20.20 at another restaurant in order to not break the chain.

Franzoni said she dreams of opening a women and children’s sobriety house one day and hopes her story will inspire others to perform random acts of kindness in their daily lives.