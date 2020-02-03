Hyderabad: When in love, people don’t mind doing unimaginable things for their partners just like this man from Telangana who even changed his religion. 25-year-old Bobbili Bhaskar, who is a Christian by birth converted to Islam, and changed his name to Mohammed Abdul Hunnain, just because he could marry the woman he had been in love for 11 years.

But even after he converted to Islam from Christianity, the woman’s parents are still opposed to their marriage. Disappointed by their refusal, Hunnain has now knocked at the doors of the Telangana State Human Rights Commission, seeking ‘justice’, claiming the family members of his lover are opposing their marriage though he converted to their religion as suggested.

Hunnain said he and his lover belonging to different religions have been in love since their school days and both their families initially agreed to the marriage proposal. He alleged the woman was badly treated by her family for being in love with him after which she told him to convert to her religion so as to convince her relatives. And he exactly did that, but to no avail because the woman’s family later changed their mind.

He told ANI, “I converted to Islam after her father asked me to do so. But later when I went to speak to her father, he refused, they thrashed me. I have not been able to contact her for the last 12 months, I don’t even know if she is dead or alive. And that is why I have now approached State Human Rights Commission.”

Abdul further added,” I have requested her family to give me an opportunity to speak to her but they are not giving me any chance. I will not change my religion even if I don’t get to marry my girlfriend. I will now follow the religion until my last breath.”