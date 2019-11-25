Seoul: In a saddening news for K-Pop fans, South Korean singer and actress Goo Hara was found dead inside her home in Seoul on Sunday, six months after an apparent suicide attempt.

The 28-year-old was discovered at her home in the Cheongdam-dong area at around 6 pm local time on Sunday, according to the Gangnam police. The police is now investigating the cause of her death, and has not yet filed an official report about her passing.

On Saturday, in her last ever Instagram post, she posted a photo of herself lying in bed with the caption ‘good night’, prompting frenzied replies from her fans.

View this post on Instagram 잘자 A post shared by 구하라 (@koohara__) on Nov 22, 2019 at 10:04am PST

In May this year, Hara was found unconscious following an apparent suicide attempt and later issued an apology after negative blowback on social media.

Her death comes a month after, 25-year-old Sulli, another former girl band member and close friend of Hara’s, was found dead at her apartment after battling severe depression.

Hara was one of the K-pop world’s most prominent female stars and massively popular in Japan after rising to fame as part of girl group Kara. After performing in Kara from 2008 to 2015, she focused on her solo career after the group broke up and had just completed a tour of Japan with her latest release.

However, she had to put her entertainment career on hold late last year when she became embroiled in a revenge pornography case with her ex-boyfriend. Goo had taken her former boyfriend to court after he had threatened to release an intimate video of her.

South Korea has one of the highest suicide rates in the world, according to World Health Organisation data.