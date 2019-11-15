New Delhi: Music composer Shekhar Ravjiani of famous Vishal-Shekhar duo has recently paid Rs 1,672 for three egg whites in Ahmedabad Hyatt Regency. We don’t know why he is surprised as by now we are quite accustomed to the 5-star culture and thanks to Rahul Bose for that.

Rs. 1672 for 3 egg whites???

That was an Eggxorbitant meal 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YJwHlBVoiR — Shekhar Ravjianii (@ShekharRavjiani) November 14, 2019

Early this year, when Rahul Bose was staying at a 5-star hotel in Chandigarh he ordered two bananas. the hotel charged him Rs 442. The incident created a storm as Rahul Bose made a hard-to-miss video commenting that those bananas were just too good for him, in his signature, wry humour.

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

The excise and taxation department of Chandigarh even initiated a probe and fined the hotel for Rs 25,000 for violation of Section 11 of CGST (illegal collection of tax on an exempted item).

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India had claimed that a five-star hotel charging 15% GST on bananas is nothing illegal. It claimed that a hotel doesn’t sell banana or egg. So, it’s not possible to get the same things in a hotel at the market price.

The incident also triggered a debate on whether the government can control the pricing of private business.

This time, however, the situation didn’t turn so grave, as everyone on Twitter, including the one who now has three egg whites and a bank balance less by Rs 1,672, became busy in cracking egg jokes.

The service charge of 5% is maybe for the chicken which laid the eggs — No Show Rajneesh (@GochiwaleGuruji) November 14, 2019