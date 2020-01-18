New Delhi: Marking the 30th anniversary of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, scores of people took to social media to trend the hashtag #HumWapasAayenge (We Pledge to Return), inspired by the dialogue “Hum Aayenge Apne Watan” from the yet-to-be released film ‘Shikara’.
Notably, the movie ‘Shikara’ by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, chronicles the plight of the Pandit community of the Valley, who were forced to flee their homelands in 1989-90.
Many Kashmiri Pandits, including theatre actor Chandan Sadhu, political commentator Sunanda Vashisht, radio personality Khushboo Mattoo and journalist Rahul Pandita, posted videos of themselves “pledging to return home”.
“As Kashmiri Pandits complete 30 years in exile this weekend, let our cry for justice be finally noticed. We have shown unimaginable resilience, and today we resolve to return home. Kashmiri Pandit friends: please record this video statement and put it up with #HumWapasAayenge,” Sadhu tweeted.
Radio personality Khushboo Mattoo too tweeted a video repeating the dialogue from Shikara:
Journalist Rahul Pandita also took to his Twitter and captioned his post saying, “30 years of exile from Kashmir. Let us now pledge that we will return home.”
Meanwhile, more and more Kashmiri Pandits have joined in the campaign to take a pledge to return to their homes. Apart from the Kashmiri Pandits, Twitterati too, expressed their solidarity for the initiative and tweeted in support of it. Here are some tweets:
As many as 5 lakh Kashmiri Pandits, were forced to leave Jammu and Kashmir on January 9, 1990 following a genocidal campaign by militants.
In July last year, Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha that the central government is committed to bringing Kashmiri Pandits and Sufis back to the Valley saying a time will come when they will offer prayers at the famous Kheer Bhawani temple.