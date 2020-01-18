New Delhi: Marking the 30th anniversary of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, scores of people took to social media to trend the hashtag #HumWapasAayenge (We Pledge to Return), inspired by the dialogue “Hum Aayenge Apne Watan” from the yet-to-be released film ‘Shikara’.

Notably, the movie ‘Shikara’ by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, chronicles the plight of the Pandit community of the Valley, who were forced to flee their homelands in 1989-90.

Many Kashmiri Pandits, including theatre actor Chandan Sadhu, political commentator Sunanda Vashisht, radio personality Khushboo Mattoo and journalist Rahul Pandita, posted videos of themselves “pledging to return home”.

“As Kashmiri Pandits complete 30 years in exile this weekend, let our cry for justice be finally noticed. We have shown unimaginable resilience, and today we resolve to return home. Kashmiri Pandit friends: please record this video statement and put it up with #HumWapasAayenge,” Sadhu tweeted.

Radio personality Khushboo Mattoo too tweeted a video repeating the dialogue from Shikara:

Journalist Rahul Pandita also took to his Twitter and captioned his post saying, “30 years of exile from Kashmir. Let us now pledge that we will return home.”

Meanwhile, more and more Kashmiri Pandits have joined in the campaign to take a pledge to return to their homes. Apart from the Kashmiri Pandits, Twitterati too, expressed their solidarity for the initiative and tweeted in support of it. Here are some tweets:

I don’t have many pictures left of my childhood. Choosing between life and family albums is really no choice at all. When lives were rescued, family albums got left behind. 30 years have passed. Resolve to go back home has only strengthened. #HumWapasAayenge pic.twitter.com/mZr14n95a8 — Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) January 18, 2020

30 lost years. Eight rented places.

None of the walls to be called my own

None of the gates to be called my home

Hiding bones of Kashmir in the skins of our hearts

None of the lanes familiar, all unknown.

30 lost years. Eight rented places#HumWapasAayenge — Khushboo Mattoo (@MattLaemon) January 18, 2020

Tomorrow on 19th January 2020 we Kashmiri Pandits r completing 30 years of our exile from our motherland. I challenge sickulars to experience exile. Feeling proud on my community who stand firm against all odds and show courageous nd self confidence at all times #HumWapasAayenge pic.twitter.com/2iG0b1Att8 — Chanderkanta Bhat Pandita (@pandita_bhat) January 18, 2020

The #HumWapasAayenge campaign is one of the most moving & powerful things I've seen on Twitter. Yes, the Kashmiri Hindus will return home. And this time the rest of India will not let them down. — Smita Barooah (@smitabarooah) January 18, 2020

Nothing can heal the corroded memories of a Kashmiri Pandit’s life.. but a hope is alive.. that #HumWapasAayenge pic.twitter.com/0XX7bT3wlu — Acancsha Bhat (@bhatallion) January 18, 2020

30 years in exile. Three decades of pain. One day, we will return back #HumWapasAayenge pic.twitter.com/2WcZPe1Ug7 — Sanjay Koul (@sanjkoul) January 17, 2020

30 years in exile .. away from my motherland!! One day we will go HOME !! #HumWapasAayenge pic.twitter.com/mVDNeBGimR — vikas hali (@vikashali) January 17, 2020

As many as 5 lakh Kashmiri Pandits, were forced to leave Jammu and Kashmir on January 9, 1990 following a genocidal campaign by militants.

In July last year, Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha that the central government is committed to bringing Kashmiri Pandits and Sufis back to the Valley saying a time will come when they will offer prayers at the famous Kheer Bhawani temple.