New Delhi: With an aim to raise awareness about organ donation, an Indian-American entrepreneur has undertaken an initiative to drive around the world, to spread his message.

After Anil Srivatsa donated his own kidney to his brother in 2014, he started the ‘Gift of Life Adventure’, which is a series of overland expeditions aimed at spreading organ donation awareness.

“Love was the reason I went through what I did for my brother. In my opinion, love is the only reason anyone would donate an organ to somebody else, love for somebody you know personally or love for helping a stranger in need,” he said.

So far, Srivatsa has driven across 43 countries, been on the road for over 400 days and shared his story with over 73,000 people. He is not alone in this adventure and is accompanied by his wife on these travels.

While talking about the issur, Srivatsa speaks of the fears associated with kidney donation and also details the legal and procedural issues that plague organ donation around the world.

He will now embark on a new trip from New York to Argentina in March on behalf of Gift of Life Adventure, which is also a charitable foundation.