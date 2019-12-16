New Delhi: Every year, on December 16, the nation celebrates ‘Vijay Diwas’ to mark India’s victory over Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 and remember the martyrs who laid down their lives during the war.

The Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 which began on December 3 lasted for 13 days and officially ended on December 16, after which Pakistan surrendered to India. It was on this day in 1971, the chief of the Pakistani forces, General AA Khan Niazi, along with 93 thousand troops, had surrendered unconditionally to the allied forces consisting of Indian Army and Mukti Bahini.

The end of the war also resulted in subsequent secession of East Pakistan into Bangladesh. India and Bangladesh, since then, celebrate Vijay Diwas, also known as Victory day, every year to mark both the countries’ military victory over Pakistan.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he salutes the courage and valour of Indian soldiers. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, the history created by our army on this day in 1971 will always be engraved in the golden words.

विजय दिवस पर भारतीय सैनिकों के साहस, शौर्य और पराक्रम को नमन करता हूं। 1971 में आज के दिन हमारी सेना ने जो इतिहास रचा, वह सदा स्वर्णाक्षरों में अंकित रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2019

Meanwhile, the three service chiefs, Army Chief Bipin Rawat, Indian Air Force Chief, RKS Bhadauria and Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh, and MoS Defence Shripad Naik, paid their tributes to our brave soldiers at National War Memorial

Delhi: The three service chiefs, Army Chief Bipin Rawat, Indian Air Force Chief, RKS Bhadauria and Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh, and MoS Defence Shripad Naik, pay tribute at National War Memorial on #VijayDiwas. pic.twitter.com/WwePiQye02 — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019

Here’s how other leaders paid their tributes on Twitter:

I salute the valour & courage of our Armed Forces on the occasion of #VijayDiwas & join the nation in paying tribute to the brave martyrs of the 1971 Indo-Pak War. It was the valour & sacrifice of our soldiers that upheld the pride & honour of the Indian Tricolour. Jai Hind! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 16, 2019

On this historic day in 1971, Pakistan surrendered to Indian Army unconditionally. On #VijayDiwas, I join the nation in paying tributes to the brave martyrs of 1971 war & salute the valour of our Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/eBftNqe7gg — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) December 16, 2019

Salute to the might of Indian forces on occasion of #VijayDiwas. This historic day in 1971 when Gen AAK Niazi along with 93,000 Pakistani troops signed the Instrument of Surrender, saw emergence of India as a power to reckon with & changed the contours of the world map. @adgpi pic.twitter.com/OcjL64zvCY — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 16, 2019