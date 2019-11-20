Massachusetts: Administrators in a Massachusetts school were left stunned after a 5-year-old boy allegedly brought a bag of heroin to the classroom. The police was immediately called to Lawrence School after the boy showed a bag of white powder to his teacher.

The little boy apparently told his teacher that the powder, suspected to be cocaine, makes him ‘feel like Spiderman’ when he ‘puts it in his mouth’. The boy was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital and was reported to be unharmed.

The police then went to the boy’s home, where they found his father, 29-year-old Benny Garcia, asleep. When police searched his apartment, they found more than 200 bags of heroin and cocaine, with some of the bags labeled with images of Spiderman. The police also informed said Garcia had an outstanding warrant related to a previous drug case from October 2018.

Another child was also found at Garcia’s home, however both children have been taken into child protective services as The Department of Children and Family Services was notified about the incident soon after.

Subsequently, Garcia was arrested and now faces charges of drug possession and reckless endangerment of a child. Meanwhile, a judge ordered Garcia to be held without bail until a November 20 hearing.