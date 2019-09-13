The real king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is soon to turn 54 on November 2. You must be thinking it’s September going on and why we are writing about it now. Well, let us tell you that fans have started expressing their excitement by taking to social media and revealing their plans to wish their superstar on the d-day.

With only 50 days to go to Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, his fans have started with a cute countdown with a hashtag #50DaysForSRKDay. Twitter was abuzz on Friday night with actor’s fans expressing their love for him by revealing why they are eagerly waiting for the Don actor’s birthday which has time.

Not only social media is flooded, but many of his fans are also planning to flock SRK’s residence, Mannat. Twitterati showed how much they love the Bollywood Badshah as they made 50DaysForSRKDay trend on top. Referring to Shah Rukh’s birthday as “most special day” for the actor’s fans, a twitter user wrote, “SRKian’s most special day is just 50 days away! RT if you can’t wait to celebrate the biggest festival of our FANdom. #50DaysForSRKDay.”

Take a look at the birthday countdown for SRK here:

SRKian’s most special day is just 50 days away! RT if you can’t wait to celebrate the biggest festival of our FANdom.#50DaysForSRKDay pic.twitter.com/UWbqAutbuA — RAJ SRKIAN (@Raj_SRKian1) September 12, 2019

* Only actor to give 7 Blockbuster in clash

* Only actor to give 3 3.5cr+ FFs in a Decade along with Big B

* Only actor to give 8 HGOTY WW in 10 years

Undisputed king of box office#50DaysForSRKDay pic.twitter.com/KuiFWtsoHf — Ankan Mukherjee (@AnkanMukherje19) September 12, 2019



Calling the star’s birthday an “emotion of Millions,” a Twitterati asked fans to retweet his post if they wish to visit Mumbai on November 2.

Get ready to shout SRK …..SRK……..SRK……. in front of mannat

just 50 days left

.

.@iamsrk#50DaysForSRKDay pic.twitter.com/64iBKZaWVG — Amaan khan (@khanraheem847) September 12, 2019

There is the stardom in 70’s and 80’s then there came the Shahdom…❤️#50DaysForSRKDay Rt this if u like the vedio…😍 pic.twitter.com/pqa9sZgS2B — Zack_SRKian (@zohaibsheikh721) September 12, 2019

SRKian’s most special day is just 50 days away! RT if you can’t wait to celebrate the biggest festival of our FANdom.@SRKUniverse#50DaysForSRKDay pic.twitter.com/vcUiHdiLvi — Prince (@princeparwej1) September 12, 2019

On the personal front, Shah Rukh Khan bid Ganpati Bappa adieu in the sweetest way possible along with son AbRam. He even shared a couple of adorable pictures from his Ganpati Visarjan festivities on his social media profiles. Along with Instagramming, SRK also wished his fans with a really sweet message. “Pooja done…Visarjan done. Ganpati Bappa Morya! May the happiness of the world and beyond come into every household and for every family”, he captioned the photos.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai directorial, Zero.