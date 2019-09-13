The real king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is soon to turn 54 on November 2. You must be thinking it’s September going on and why we are writing about it now. Well, let us tell you that fans have started expressing their excitement by taking to social media and revealing their plans to wish their superstar on the d-day.
With only 50 days to go to Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, his fans have started with a cute countdown with a hashtag #50DaysForSRKDay. Twitter was abuzz on Friday night with actor’s fans expressing their love for him by revealing why they are eagerly waiting for the Don actor’s birthday which has time.
Not only social media is flooded, but many of his fans are also planning to flock SRK’s residence, Mannat. Twitterati showed how much they love the Bollywood Badshah as they made 50DaysForSRKDay trend on top. Referring to Shah Rukh’s birthday as “most special day” for the actor’s fans, a twitter user wrote, “SRKian’s most special day is just 50 days away! RT if you can’t wait to celebrate the biggest festival of our FANdom. #50DaysForSRKDay.”
Take a look at the birthday countdown for SRK here:
Calling the star’s birthday an “emotion of Millions,” a Twitterati asked fans to retweet his post if they wish to visit Mumbai on November 2.
On the personal front, Shah Rukh Khan bid Ganpati Bappa adieu in the sweetest way possible along with son AbRam. He even shared a couple of adorable pictures from his Ganpati Visarjan festivities on his social media profiles. Along with Instagramming, SRK also wished his fans with a really sweet message. “Pooja done…Visarjan done. Ganpati Bappa Morya! May the happiness of the world and beyond come into every household and for every family”, he captioned the photos.
On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai directorial, Zero.