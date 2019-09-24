An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck the India-Pakistan border near Kashmir this afternoon. Mild tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, Kashmir, Punjab’s Chandigarh, Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, parts of Himachal as well as in several cities in Pakistan, including Islamabad, Lahore and the Khyber-Pakhtun region. According to the reports, the earthquake, which hit Jammu and Kashmir at 4:31 PM, was felt in Delhi-NCR at around 4:35 PM.

The India Meteorological Department tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.3, Occurred on:24-09-2019, 16:31:58 IST, Lat:32.9 N & Long: 73.7 E, Depth: 40 Km, Region: Pakistan – India (J & K ) Border region”.

From hanging lights swaying to small waves being created in water bodies, people took to social media to record their experiences of the earthquake.

Take a look at the Netizens’ reactions on Earthquake:

Feeling giddy after significant aftershocks in Gurgaon. Hope everything is fine in Delhi NCR and in India. Jai Shri Krishna. ❤️😇#earthquake pic.twitter.com/WL0JyhNNro — amit siddhartha (@amitsidd1195) September 24, 2019

That was the biggest shake I’ve felt yet since living here #Delhi #earthquake pic.twitter.com/STqXS15Ing — Sarah Hosseini (@SarahHosseiniUS) September 24, 2019

\



There are no reports of any loss of life or property from any other place as well.