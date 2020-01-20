Massachusetts: At a time when Australia is experiencing the worst fire season in its history, many noble souls have come forward to extend help in whatever way they can. One of them is a young American boy, who has won hearts, after he raised thousands of dollars for wildlife relief by creating tiny koalas.

Owen Colley, a six-year-old boy from Massachusetts, was devastated when he heard about the bushfires hitting Australia and was upset to know that many animals had died, including koalas and kangaroos.

Moved by the tragic loss, Owen wanted to do something to help, so he put one of his talents to good use. He began making adorable koalas out of clay, offering them as gifts to anyone who donated $50 or more to their online crowdfunder.

Each tiny koala takes three or four minutes to make and Colley has already made 55 clay koalas, managing to raise more than $200,000. The donations are being sent to Wildlife Rescue South Coast, which is building enclosures for displaced animals.

“I want them to know more about Australia and I want them to know more about what animals are in Australia,” Owen told CNN.

His mother Caitlin said, ‘Anyone can make a difference and when we come together we can make an even bigger difference.’

Around 1.25 billion animals, including mammals, birds, and reptiles, are estimated to have died due to the crisis, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

Meanwhile, at least 25 people have been killed and more than 2,000 homes have been destroyed by wildfires in Australia that have scorched an area of approximately 48,500 square kilometres.