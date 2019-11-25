Chennai: While most of us would struggle to solve a Rubik’s cube, a 6-year-old girl from Chennai stunned everyone when she attempted to set a Guinness World record on Friday by solving Rubik’s cube puzzle within two minutes and that too, with a blindfold.

To everyone’s amazement, Baby Sarah C solved the Rubik’s cube in 2 minutes and 7 seconds with the blindfold while reciting Viramuthu’s poems.

Soon after, the Tamil Nadu Cube Association declared Sarah as the ‘world’s youngest genius’ for her extraordinary feat. The six-year-old girl, who had a wide smile on her face, said that she was “happy to be a part of such an event.”

Talking about her talented daughter, her father Charles, told ANI that Sarah started solving aptitude questions from a very young age she and after which they took her for proper training and classes.

“She has already made a world record. Now she is striving for Guinness World Record. Sarah was excellent in problem-solving and aptitude questions. After realising this, we nurtured her and provided her with proper training. She can solve multiple kinds of cubes and not just one,” Charles told ANI.

Originally called the ‘Magic Cube’, the Rubik’s cube is a 3-D twisty puzzle which was invented by Hungarian sculptor and professor Erno Rubik in 1974.

Each of the six faces In a classic 3x3x3 Rubik’s Cube is covered by nine stickers, namely: white, red, blue, orange, green, and yellow. The structure of the cubelets enables each face to turn independently, mixing up the colours and for the puzzle to be solved, each face must be returned to consisting of one colour.

