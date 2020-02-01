Sofia: 62-year-old Aarti Chatlani from Bengaluru has made the nation proud, after she won the Grandma Earth 2020 title at the Grandma Universe pageant in Bulgaria.

The event reportedly comprised of grandmothers from across the world participating in the beauty contest which was held between January 19 and 23, to showcase their talents.

Notably, the sexagenarian was the first one from Bengaluru to take part in this pageant.

The pageant consisted of three rounds: the national costume one, a talent round and the crowning ceremony. For the first round, she chose to go traditional with lehenga and bridal jewellery. Chatlani performed a dance routine in the talent round and wore a lehenga and bridal jewellery while showcasing the national costume.

“Grandma Universe/Classic Universe is the only pageant in the world that celebrates and appreciates the beautiful responsibility that every grandmother has,” said Sofia-based organiser on its website.

“I wish every grandma out there gets to experience this,” Chatlani told The New Indian Express.Here are some pictures from the event:

Aarti’s family supported her throughout while she was preparing for the beauty pageant and even conducted mock practice sessions for her.

The 2019 winner of Grandma Universe title was Isabel Herrero Dalmau from Spain, a mother of three children, lawyer and owner of a real estate and modelling agency.