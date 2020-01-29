Badaun (Uttar Pradesh): Villagers in Budaun’s Malpur Tatera were shocked beyond belief after they discovered 63 dead bodies of sheep on Tuesday morning. All the 63 sheep are said to have died over the Tuesday night under mysterious circumstances.

Initially, the villagers thought that a wild animal had killed them, however, there were no injury marks on the dead sheep, ruling out the possibilities of a wild animal attacking them.

After the mysterious incident, a team of forest department personnel reached the spot, and they too denied the presence of any wild animal as they did not find any pugmark. The carcasses of the sheep have now been sent for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death.

According to police, Ganga Sahai and Satish of Kashipur village had been grazing their sheep in the village for the past six months.

Divisional forest officer, Badaun, Rajesh Kumar said: “Our team inspected the site and also searched the area. However, we did not find any pugmarks of a wild animal here. No injured sheep was found. We do not know the cause of the death and are awaiting the post-mortem report.”

Meanwhile, officials suspect that could be a case of poisoning as the sheep might have eaten some poisonous berries or grass.