Mumbai: In a shocking case of fraud, a 65-year-old man in Mumbai was cheated of Rs 73.5 lakh after a fake call centre offered him a membership of a dating site. Now, after almost a year, the police has busted the fake centre, which duped him of the enormous amount of money.

According to a report by The Times of India, the call centre was being operated from Kolkata, and three persons, including a woman and a transgender, have been arrested by the Kharghar police team after they lured the man of registration on the dating site.

Those arrested were Sneha alias Mahi Das, a resident of Sodhpur, Prabir Saha from in Mandalpara, and Arnab Roy from Durgapur in Howrah.

The case dates back to September 2018, when Sneha contacted the elderly man, a resident of Kharghar and offered him membership of Locanto Dating Services and Speed Dating. She told him that the center provides girls for dates at a location chosen by the member and then made the elderly man pay registration and other fees.

However, as he did not facilitate dating, the victim demanded cancellation of membership after which the accused threatened to lodge a police complaint against him for demanding girls.

”Thereafter, the accused threatened to lodge a police complaint against him for demanding girls, and they sent him legal notices to scare him and to extort money. The accused demanded money to prevent legal trouble and made him transfer Rs 73.5 lakh to several accounts”, senior inspector Pradip Tidar said.

Fearing social stigma, the victim paid all the money but eventually, he approached Kharghar police, following which the crime got busted.