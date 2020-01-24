Republic Day in India is celebrated on January 26 every year. This day is significant, as it observes the enforcement of the Constitution of India which declared India as a sovereign, democratic and republic country. Every Indian celebrates Republic Day – a national holiday – with great zeal, enthusiasm and a lot of respect. Indians wear traditional clothes and celebrate the day with unity and brotherhood.

January 26 is a specific day wherein countrymen pay homage to the declaration of Independence. The Republic Day Parade takes place at Rajpath, New Delhi. Republic Day is also the best time to reach out to your loved ones and also begin a beautiful phase of life. It is the perfect time to celebrate and exchange gifts, greetings and messages in the name of your country. People celebrate their public holiday with family and friends with colourful fireworks, carrying the national flag, singing patriotic songs, remembering our great leaders and a lot more.

With the Republic Day just around the corner, we bring to you some of the best WhatsApp messages that you can consider sending to your loved ones. It’s time for all of us to begin a life which is full of purity, brotherhood and freedom. On this auspicious day, we have a list of best SMSes for this day.

Let us make a pledge to our motherland that we will do everything that we can to rid it of all the evils. Happy Republic Day!

Our freedom was taken away from us, but because of the valiant struggles of our freedom fighters we got it back. Always cherish your independence. Happy Republic Day!

A thousand salutes to this great nation of ours. May it become even more prosperous and great. Happy Republic Day!

We did not get our freedom in a flash but it took many decades and numerous struggles of our freedom fighters for the attainment of independence. Let us remember their sacrifices. Happy Republic Day!

Have lots of fun and enjoy your freedom, but also spare a thought for the numerous sacrifices made by our freedom fighters. Happy Republic Day

Our valiant freedom fighters got us independence; it is now our turn to safeguard the freedom of the country. Happy Republic Day!

Let us take a pledge that we would not let the efforts of our brave freedom fighters go in vain. We would strive to make our country the best in the world.

Happy Republic Day!

Rejoice in the glory of the nation and remember the supreme sacrifices of the freedom fighters. Happy Republic Day!

Our identity should be an Indian and not any caste or religion. Be a proud Indian. Happy republic day.

Happy republic day. Let’s be united by heart and soul. Don’t ever allow anyone to break us. We will be called independent only then.