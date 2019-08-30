In what could be the most jaw-dropping news of the day for you, an 88-year-old woman in Delhi was arrested for the tenth time for selling drugs. The old woman, named Rajrani Topli, was arrested by the Delhi police from Inderpuri area of the capital. She was last arrested in the year 2018 but got an immediate bail, which has been the case everytime she was arrested in the past few years.

A report in Times of India revealed the news and quoted Monika Bharadwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police, saying, “She was last arrested in 2018 and spent a few weeks in jail before she came out to continue dealing in drugs.”

Topli has been involved in drug trade ever since she got married as a minor to a man in Haryana. Her husband used to sell drugs and after his death, she took over the business and contacted the dealers from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and other North Indian states. She gave birth to seven children, out of which six died due to drug addiction and accidents. Topli is often touted as a woman with a ‘bad character’ due to her regular criminal activities.

The Delhi police confiscated 16 grams of heroin from her which, they believed, she had kept to sell in the city later. Topli was arrested in Naraina at around 2: 50 pm near the Loha Mandi Flyover. She has reportedly been booked under the NDPS Act and sent to judicial custody. The Police are now in search of Topli’s other associates who help her run the business in Delhi and other cities.

It’s strange how such incidents leave you with a feeling of sheer sadness and dismay. There’s no justification for trading a substance that can ruin an entire generation’s life, rob them of their innocence and put their lives in danger.