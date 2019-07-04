Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy, who is expecting her second child, is in the last trimester of her pregnancy. She is enjoying this phase of her life to the fullest and from her pictures, you can imagine how excited she is to welcome the baby. Sameera recently got clicked in an underwater photoshoot wearing pink and neon bikini and is not at shying away from flaunting her baby bump. Earlier today, the Musafir actor took to Instagram to share pictures from the photoshoot.

While sharing the bold pictures, Sameera mentioned that she wanted to show her bump. “I wanted to celebrate the beauty of the bump in my 9th month. At a time when we feel the most vulnerable, tired, scared, excited and at our biggest and most beautiful!🌟 I look forward to sharing it with you guys and I know the positivity will resonate because we all are at different phases of our lives with unique sizes and we need to love and accept ourselves at every level #imperfectlyperfect”, Sameera writes.

The pictures are clicked by underwater photographer and scuba diver Sumer Verma. Sameera thanks him by saying “You have been outstanding and you are super talented”.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Sameera Reddy married tp businessman Akshai Varde in 2014 and delivered their firstborn son in 2015.

Sameera is known for her work in films Maine Dil Tujhko Diya (2002), Plan (2004), Musafir (2004), Taxi No. 9 2 11 (2006), One Two Three (2008), Race (2008), and De Dena Dan (2009) among others.