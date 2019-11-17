Amsterdam: A 9-year-old child genius, who boasts of an IQ of at least 145, is soon set to become the world’s youngest university graduate.

Hailing from Amsterdam, Laurent Simons who is currently studying for a degree in electrical engineering at the Eindhoven University of Technology, is set to graduate next month after completing his studies in just nine months.

“Laurent is the fastest student we have ever had here. Not only is he hyper-intelligent, but also a very sympathetic boy. Simply extraordinary,” the education director of TUE’s bachelor’s program in electrical engineering, Sjoerd Hulshof, said as quoted by CNN.

After completing his degree next month, the child prodigy will get begin his PhD programme and along with that he will also pursue a degree in medicine.

With this feat, Simons will replace Michael Kearney as the World’s Youngest Graduate. Kearney studied anthropology and graduated from University of South Alabama at the age of ten.

Simons started school at the age of four and completed five years of study in just 12 months. He then managed to complete his high school studies at the mere age of eight in just 18 months. Further, he even became the youngest-ever university student when he joined the graduation course earlier this year.

With such extraordinary accomplishments, it’s quite obvious that many prestigious universities around the world want to enroll Laurent. However, Laurent has not decided on an institution yet.

According to his mother, Lydia, it was his grandparents who first noticed that Laurent was special. His teachers then gave him tests after tests to determine the extent of his skills and talents and concluded that he was like a ‘sponge’.

In his free time, Simons loves hanging out with his friends and spending time with his dog. He enjoys watching Netflix, and playing games like Fortnite and Minecraft. He even has an Instagram account which has 13,000 followers and counting, and shows followers a glimpse into his life as a kid.