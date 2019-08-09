A small move by a nine-year-old Manipuri girl Elangbam Valentina Devi has made her the ambassador for the Chief Minister’s green mission. On Saturday, Elangbam found that two saplings that she planted near her house in the state’s Kakching district, which had grown into beautiful trees, were chopped off to widen a road. In the video, which is doing rounds on the internet, shows the little one crying inconsolably.

Her mother took to Facebook to share her crying video and how much she is depressed with the act. The trees, that were planted near the bank of a river that flows by their locality, were recently cut down during the cleaning of the riverbank, and it upset her. When asked why she cried, Valentina said, “I planted that tree and I love it so much, and it pains me so much to see them cutting it down”.

When Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh saw Elangbam Valentina crying in the video, he promptly made her the ambassador for the Chief Minister’s green mission.

“I saw her crying inconsolably in a video posted on Facebook as two trees that she had planted were felled,” CM told this to media.

When she was in Class 1, she had planted the two Gulmohar saplings. They almost matured. On that day, when she returned from school, she saw the trees being uprooted. It was then that she broke down in tears,” he said.

Watch the viral video here:









Chief Minister N Biren Singh said he would meet the girl after returning to Manipur.