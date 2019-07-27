Nine-year-old TikTok star Aaruni Kurup passed away on Thursday at SIT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The little girl was suffering from Swine Flu and was admitted at the hospital for two days after which she breathed her last. As reported by The News Minute, the girl complaint of severe headache and fever after which she was admitted to the hospital for the treatment. However, she became unresponsive and was put on a ventilator for 36-48 hours. On Thursday, Aaruni passed away from brain death.

The report quoted the chief of the ICU of CIT hospital saying, “Aaruni’s was a case of H1N1 encephalitis. Even when she was brought to the hospital, she had fever, vomiting and altered sensorium. She had severe seizures when she was admitted and soon became unresponsive.”

The girl was a popular TikTok star and had many fans who were praying for her quick recovery. Aaruni had impressed the viewers with her videos in which she was seen performing as Urvashi from Thalayanamanthram, Isha Talwar from Thattathin Marayathu among others. Aaruni had more than 14k followers on TikTok.

She was studying in the fourth standard at the Sri Sri Academy in Ezhukone. Her father, Ashwathy Sanoj, passed away last year in a road accident in Saudi Arabia.

May her soul rest in peace!