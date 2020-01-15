A 94-year-old grandmother Harbajan Kaur started her entrepreneurial journey four years ago when her daughter encouraged her to start the sweet brand named ‘Harbajans’. Hailing from Chandigarh, her daughter Raveena Suri asked if she had any regrets in life and she answered, “I had a fulfilling life, but my only regret is that I never earned any money on my own. I wish I had.”

Raveena then encouraged her to start an entrepreneurial venture where she can make and sell the yummy treats her family has grown up on. This is how, four years ago, the start-up kicked-off. She is specialised in making besan ki barfi and various kinds of pickles.

Talking about the venture, Raveena spoke to The Better India and said, “All our lives, we have had food at home, including sweets, and squashes, and sherbets. She [Harbhajan] has always been such an amazing cook but was content in remaining behind the scenes. Like many mothers of that generation, she continued to work for all of us, tirelessly. She first set shop at a local organic market on her own, She sat there, interacted with the customers, and came home with Rs 2,000 which was her first ‘own’ earnings.”

@anandmahindra 94-year-old, Harbhajan Kaur, from #Chandigarh who started making sweets four years back wanted to fulfill her long-term dream of earning by herself. Here is her story, full of hope and motivation pic.twitter.com/f3jXwAC03r ode !

She further added, “Two months ago, my daughter got married and wanted the wedding invitations to be sent out with sweets that her nani [Harbhajan] made. She did not want any sweets from the market and preferred that they all be handmade by her nani. It was a lovely feeling for everyone to get those treats.”

Talking about the growth of the brand, she said, “More than the monetary aspect, the fact that mom [Harbhajan] is so much more confident now is what I see as growth. The same lady who wouldn’t sit in a group because she was shy, has been giving interviews, and speaking to her clients about feedback etc., which in turn, has transformed her life.”