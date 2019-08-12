Seems bhai has learnt his way of maintaining calm in life. At least that’s what the latest viral video featuring Salman Khan shows. In a video that’s been widely circulated on social media, a female fan is seen pulling the actor’s arms, probably in a hurried gesture to get a quick picture clicked with him, but Salman’s reaction has won the hearts of his fans. The video has been captured from the 25 years celebration of the actor’s film Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

As Salman enters the venue surrounded by his security and some fans, a woman immediately rushes towards him, pulls his arm once. When the actor doesn’t respond, she repeats the behaviour more aggressively. This time, Salman turns, shrugs his shoulder, and moves ahead with annoyed expressions on his face. Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram #SalmanKhan does not appreciate a fan pulling him like this A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Aug 10, 2019 at 6:40am PDT

Now, the video has drawn mixed reactions from the fans. While most are praising bhai for not reacting aggressively to the fan’s inappropriate behaviour, some are criticising the girl. This has also started a discussion about how much security is enough for a popular mass actor like Salman Khan.

The actor’s behaviour is also surprising to many because he has been known to have lost his cool in the past. Salman has a bad reputation among many who considers him violent and unexpectedly aggressive. However, here, in the video, how he handles the situation is appreciable. Isn’t it?