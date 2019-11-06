Kevadia: The Sardar Patel Zoological Park, which is coming up near the ‘Statue of unity’ in Gujarat, is soon going to become a top attraction for wildlife and animal lovers alike as the zoo recently got 43 new inmates from across the world. Visitors to the world’s tallest statue will soon also get to enjoy the Jungle Safari housing exotic animals and birds as a number of animals and birds have been brought to Gujarat from 17 countries.

Animals like giraffes, zebras, oryx, gemsbok, blue wildbeest and impalas had been specially flown in by the Hyderabad-based Seaways Shipping Ltd on the occasion of the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel on October 31.

Handled with care!

Team @Aaiclas Ahmedabad received Live Animals from South Africa for Zoological park at Kevadiya, Gujarat. The Boeing 777 frieghter carrying Giraffe, Impala, Wildbeast, orynx etc landed at 28.10.19 midnight, later handed over to Zoo authorities.@AAI_Official pic.twitter.com/pV8qF2FyAV — AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services (@AAICLAS_in) October 30, 2019

Setting up of the Sardar Patel Zoological Park is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wishes to develop the spot as a major tourism hub. The zoo which is being developed across 1,300 acres over seven levels, will house a large variety of animals like lions, tigers, leopards, various types of deer and antelopes, giraffes, zebras, rhinos, bisons and other animals.

“The Prime Minister wanted more attraction at the venue where kids and families can spend entire day together. Also idea is to sensitise and educate the visitors about the ecosystem and importance of wildlife conservation. The zoo will have five sections each for mammals, carnivorous, herbivorous and water animals and a walk through aviary besides exotic animals as per the zoo mandate. We are in the process of acquiring the animals from other zoos,” an official told PTI.

Standing tall at 182 metres, the ‘Statue of Unity’, a memorial for the country’s first Home Minister Sardar Patel is in Kevadia, in Narmada district.PM Modi had inaugurated the Rs 2,989 crore project located about 3.5 km downstream of Sardar Sarovar dam in October 2018, and paid floral tribute to the Statue on October 31, 2019.

According to officials, 27 lakh tourists from India as well as abroad have visited the Statue of Unity, dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, ever since it was inaugurated. Once Sardar Patel Zoological Park starts functioning, Gujarat will have a total of eight zoos.

(With Agency Inputs)